By Favour Goodness

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Anambra state has described as waste of election victory bullets responses to alleged rigging rumour being peddled by other political parties against the party.

It urged party members to invest their time and energy in things that sustain the bond the State is fast building with APC, occasioned by its consistent opposition role in governance.

In a statement from the Publicity Secretary, Okelo Madukaife, the party also urged its members to sidestep the drumbeat of ‘rigging’ thrown into public space by potential losers, stressing that the people of State hold the party in high esteem.

The statement read in part, “It is therefore understood that some contenders and pretenders alike, including political parties parading double and triple candidature, are struggling, heads-over-shoulders to tap into our goodwill.

“Like the shark in the Atlancic waters off the coast of Nigeria by Rivers State, we shall accommodate the remora fish, but not the leech.

“The challenge faced by parties posting over 30 cases in court is an internal one aimed at getting a stable candidature and not to jump the gun, attacking APC from the doldrums, while confusing voters who are deciding in favour of APC.

“We as a party will not at this stage dignify any of these attention seekers with a response to details as there is time enough to deal, before November 6, 2021.

“We are requesting our party men and women to invest their time and energy in things that sustain the bond that Anambra State is fast building with APC, owing to the party’s consistent opposition role in governance, discipline, focus and the massive development of infrastructure in the South East, no less Anambra State.

“Vehemently, we urge these noble men and women, elders and youth of APC to sidestep the drumbeat of ‘rigging’ thrown into public space by potential losers of the election who are not referring to their manifestos and programs, but building excuses for use on and after November 7, 2021.

“It is important to note now, as always, that in the game of football, the man with the ball is the one who gets all the tackles.”