The Ohanaeze Youth Council, OYC- the apex youth organization in Igboland has warned the Aso Rock Cabals on the impending danger and crisis they would plunge Nigeria into, stating that a national disaster is inevitable in the current administration in the country

The Council gave the warning through its national President, Comrade Igboayaka O. Igboayaka, in an interactive session with newsmen in Owerri, the capital of Imo State, today, on Thursday, August 26.

Comrade Igboayaka alleged the the attack at Nigeria defense Academy on eve of Tuesday, August 24 was a calculated conspiracy by some Aso Rock Cabals who are head bent on the implementation of Fulani’s agenda in Nigeria.

Agonised by the gory situation, Igboayaka has this say:

“No one can have access to such a secured and exclusive environment without being in connection and contact with some political key actors in Aso Rock and and other security agents in the Security Department of Nigeria government.

“Mere criminals or arm gang without internal network of Aso Rock cabals can’t penetrate Nigeria Defense Academy and even if they succeed, they can’t come out alive. Such successful operation shows that there are conspirators among the politicians in Aso Rock and military that conspired to perpetuate the evil, Igboayaka revealed.

Continuing, he said: “unfortunately, the attack was targeted at only Christian military personnel, as Stephen Dantong was abducted while Lieutenant Commodore Wulah and Flight Lieutenant C.M Okoronkwo who is the Head Of Medical Laboratory were killed in the midnight operation.

“The bandits and jihadist ravaging the Northern Nigeria are for religion dominance interest, political interests and economical interest, the 200m ransom demanded by the bandits is a means and indirect sponsorship from Federal Government to arm the bandits and jihadist to buy more sophisticated weapons”

“Obviously late Gen. Sani Abacha is a man that saw the tomorrow of Nigeria, that’s why he stated that” If insurgence lasted for more than 24 hours hold the government in power responsible”

“It’s unfortunate that President Mohammadu Buhari led federal government is first government in the history of Nigeria that have conspired against other ethnic nationalities just to pacify and enthrone fulani political oligarchy”

Comrade Igboayaka emphasized that he had always maintained that ‘Nigeria is like a mad man walking on a thin thread with a shape blade, subsequently Fulani’s will surely break the fragile Nigeria unity nursed by other ethnic nationalities over 60 years.”

“Nigeria government should know that every other ethnic nationalities have lost trust and confident in Nigeria Security Agents, therefore Nigeria is in the “Era of Self-defense”, Comrade Igboayaka stated.

“What’s happening in Nigeria today like Kaduna, Jos, Enugu, Ebonyi, Benue killings including the slaughtering, arrest and detention of pro-Biafrans self-determination groups is a typical sign of a failed government, an era of an executive rascality, a parliamentary docility, a judicial bazaar were highest bidder goes home with justice, a security sabotage were security agents leads criminals to commit crime, political impunity, economic treasury looting, a decay of mental character, institutionalization of corruption as a political culture, omission of credibility cum competence with commission of mediocrity, exaltation of marginalization and injustice against other ethnic nationalities, all these are unacceptable in a civil society.

Comrade Igboayaka urged Christians leaders of various domination to urgently convoke the first Christian Socio-political summit to discuss the survival of Christian members in the various sectors, departments and regions in Nigeria within 90 days or face an annihilation and killings in subsequent days in Nigeria