By Favour Goodness

Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau state has decried the security situation in the state in the last six years leading to loss of innocent lives, properties, farm crops and livestock.

Lalong in a state broadcast on Monday x-rays the negative impacts of insecurity in the state, while for the perpetrators of the act to be brought to justice.

“Events of the recent past have cast a dark shadow on the progress and huge investments we have made in peace building and crime fighting within the last six years.

“Due to recent attacks in Jos North, Bassa, Riyom, and Barkin Ladi we have witnessed the unfortunate disruption to the peace and security of the state by criminal elements leading to loss of innocent lives, properties, farm crops and livestock.

“Despite the directive to security agencies to stop the attacks, arrest perpetrators and bring them to justice, these attacks continued with the incident in Rukuba Road where commuters were attacked leading to other deaths and destruction.

“The ugly situation again resurfaced in Yelwa Zangam village of Jos North Local Government where many people were again killed and properties destroyed,” he said.

According to him, while arrests have been made in most of these incidents, the constant threat to lives and properties necessitated the imposition of curfew on Jos North, Bassa and Jos South Local Government Areas to enable security agencies properly deploy to handle the situation and stop further breakdown of law and order.

The governor commiserated with the entire citizens of the state over the sad developments.

“I have directed that government pays the medical bills of those who are receiving treatment in various health facilities.

“As a result of these occurrences, I convened a high level stakeholders meeting where traditional, political, community and religious leaders gathered to brainstorm on how to bring an end to this cycle of violence.

“It is important to state that we have had several engagements with them in the past and made efforts to ensure that peace prevails in the area.

“Between January and July this year, the Plateau Peace Building Agency has conducted over 34 mediation engagements at community levels in Miango, Kwall, Dusten Kura, and Gyelobari Districts of Bassa LGA,” Lalong said.

He noted that from the engagements so far, it has again become clear that all these attacks are purely criminal activities that must be treated as such.

“Even though they are quickly given ethno-religious connotations, there is no justification for the killing of anyone human being. We are a society that is guided by rules which do not permit anyone to take the laws into his or her hands no matter the grievances.

“Our long term goal is to foster dialogue, collaboration, understanding and proactive dispute resolution mechanisms that will make it difficult for people to resort to criminality in the name of self-help and reprisals whenever there is any disagreement.

“Those who fail to follow lawful means to settle their grievances should be ready for a showdown with government as we will never tolerate killings and destruction of properties under any guise,” he said.

The governor assured parents of students studying at the University of Jos that the state government is working with the University authorities to ensure the safety of their wards as soon as the school reconvenes.

“In the same vein, I have assured the management of the NYSC that the government will partner with them to guarantee the safety of Corps members posted to the state.

He, however, said that the curfew in Jos North is to be relaxed from Monday (today), while the curfew shall be enforced from 6pm to 6am until further notice.

“The curfew in Jos South and Bassa is to also be further relaxed from Monday (today) and the curfew shall be enforced between 10pm to 6am until further notice.

“I call on all citizens of Plateau state to work in synergy and promote the long standing ideals of accommodation, tolerance, love, hardwork godliness and forgiveness which we are known for,” he said.