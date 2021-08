Advertisement



INEC RETURNS SOLUDO’s NAME AS AUTHENTIC APGA CANDIDATE FOR ANAMBRA ELECTION

INEC today, 19th August published Soludo’s name and his Deputy Dr. Ibezim as the authentic APGA candidates for the November 6, 2021 election. This effectively throws out the impostor, Chukwuma Umeoji. APGA/Soludo marching unstoppably to Agu Awka (see attached list by INEC).