From Ahmad SAKA, Bauchi

Politicians on the flat forms of All Progressives Congress APC in Tafawa Balewa Local Government has alleged that the former Speaker Yakubu Dogara has hijacked nominations forms on the party’s forthcoming congresses and will distribute only to his loyalist, Dogara denies the allegations through his political associate, Muhammad Aminu Tukur.



Leader of the group Alhaji Bala Burga stated this today Thursday at the end of the meeting at Vanilla garden in Bauchi, Burga said on behalf of the APC family in Dass ,Tafawa Balewa, Bogoro constituents that Dogara denied Political actors in the area who are not in his camp the opportunity to seek for elective offices in the party.

He said ” initially the forms suppose to be given to the APC chairman of Tafawa Balewa local Government Area but instead the state leadership of the party gave the nominations forms to Dogara close ally Honourable Muhammad Aminu Tukur who collected the form on behalf of Dogara and gave it to Dogaras supporters only, denieying members that are not in Dogaras camp the opportunity to get the form in the interest of justice,fairness and democratic principles.

Burga said they are law abiding members of the party’s, they file their complain before the appeal committee of APC .and they are appealing to president Muhammadu Buhari and Governor mai Mala Buni led caretaker committee to intervene in this issue and give members equal right and opportunity in the best interest of the party as contained in the party constitution.

He expressed fear that ” its good for all APC to learn their lesson from what happened in Zamfara State where the Supreme court sacked all elected members of the Party and gave victory to PDP for failure of APC to conduct party primaries according to party constitution.

Burga said in the interest of Justice diverse interest groups in the party must be consulted and a resolution must be reached according to the guidelines given by the national leadership of the party.

He said as stake holders the want to contest political offices in the party and without fairness in choosing party leaders through congresses will not augor well for the party.



When contacted , Political close ally to Yakubu Dogara , Muhammad Aminu Tukur said , “the APC in the State agreed to hood congresses through consensus and credible stake holders of APC in Dass, Tafawa Balewa, and Bogoro Federal constituency paid their nominations forms through the leader of party and high ranking principal officer Yakubu Dogara, and Dogara sent the money to purchase the forms through me , I bought the forms on behalf of the credible stake holders in Dass Tafawa Balewa and Bogoro constituency as directed by Dogara and I distributed the forms to recognized elected party chairmen in the areas”

Tukur said they are fair and just in all what they are doing and they carried all genuine stake holders in Tafawa Balewa local Government along, if they are not fare why the complain and allegations is coming from one area.? He queried