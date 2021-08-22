Advertisement

Armed bandits have again invaded Adabka community under Bukkuyum Local government area of Zamfara State.

A source from the community told Channels Television that the bandits attacked the community on Saturday about 12pm and operated till around 4pm before whisking away the district head of the community, Alhaji Nafiu Shehu.

He said nobody was killed during the attack.

The source also said the mobile police unit that was stationed in the community was moved out of the community last week which gave the bandits opportunity to enter the area.

Advertisement

Adabka is about 165 kilometers from the state capital, Gusau.

The police in Zamfara are yet to confirm the latest incident.