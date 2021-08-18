Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

The APGA leadership battle between Jude Okeke, Edozie Njoku and Victor Oye came up for hearing on Wednesday at the Court of Appeal Owerri.

Oye and Edozie are battling to set aside the judgement of the Imo state high court, Owerri which was delivered on July 28, 2021.

The judgement validated the Owerri convention of APGA where Edozie Njoku was elected as the National Chairman of the party.

It also validated the NEC of APGA on June 15, where Njoku was removed and Jude Okeke nominated as the National Chairman of APGA.

However, the application for leave by Oye to appeal the judgement of Justice Iheaka of Imo State High Court was argued by consel to various parties.

Lead Counsel for APGA & Dr Victor Oye, an eminent Senior Advocate of Nigeria, P.I Ikwueto cited numerous cases before the Court on why Oye should be granted the leave to appeal the judgement of that Court, an application that was heavily opposed by other parties when it was moved .

He also cited inter – alia , the Constitution of APGA that Jude Okeke ‘s Counsel filed in this Court which bears the name of Dr Victor Ike Oye & that of H.E Labaran Maku as National Chairman & secretary respectively & also their counter affidavit that stated that as at 6th of June 2019 that Dr Victor Oye was the National Chairman of APGA to show that those opposing his application were just being unnecessarily mischievous .

Chief Edozie Njoku & his lawyers were asked to go & do proper service & come back next week, while Tony Uche who claimed to be the representative of APGA was rejected & the dejure/de-facto State Chairman of APGA in Imo state, Chief John Iwuala was recognized as the representative of APGA.

Ruling on the application for leave to appeal by Oye was fixed for tomorrow Aug.19.