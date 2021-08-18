Advertisement



From Ahmad SAKA, Bauchi

Former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Yakubu Dogara, has felicitated with former military President, Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida on the occasion of his 80th birthday anniversary.

In a statement issued, by Dogaras media aide Turaki Hassan which was distributed to reporters in Bauchi, Dogara said the former Nigerian leader has over the years displayed qualities of a true leader and elderstatesman.

“Over the years, you have displayed qualities of a true leader, especially in the personal sacrifices you have made for the unity and stability and development of Nigeria.

“Your elderly counsel and wisdom has been a compass and a guide to successive leadership at all levels.

As you join the league of octogenarians, I pray Almighty God to bless, protect, preserve and grant you many more years in good health and prosperity.