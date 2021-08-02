Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

Most Rev. Emmanuel Chukwuma, the Archbishop of Enugu Ecclesiastical Province Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion), says he has no hand in the repatriation of the leader of Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, to Nigeria.

Chukwuma said in a statement he personally issued in Enugu on Monday that he had strongly maintained stoic and dignified position on justice and fair play in governance at all levels for the Igbo nation.

Advertisement

“I was stunned by a recent report credited to Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) published by Sahara Reporters in their 26th July, 2021 edition.

“In the said report, it was alleged that I was part of the conspiracy that led to the abduction and repatriation of the leader of IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, to Nigeria.

“Ordinarily, I would have ignored the said report for lacking in substance but that would have elicited different narratives and unhealthy speculations in the mind of Nigerians.

“A comment therefore is considered necessary for posterity.

“In my privileged position as a religious leader, I have vehemently maintained a stoic and dignified position on justice and fair play in governance at all levels, and adherence to due process and constitutionality while seeking justice for the oppressed.

“This is variously canvassed at different fora. My position has not changed as it is consistent with my avowed beliefs and convictions,” he said.

Chukwuma said that involving him in the despicable act of abduction and repatriation of IPOB leader is a joke taken too far.

According to him, it is laughable, reprehensible and very unfortunate.

“The report should be discountenanced by discerning minds for it is a product of mischief makers and disgruntled elements.

“I have in strong terms condemned reference to IPOB as a terrorist organization, but rather as a non violent group of agitators,” he said.