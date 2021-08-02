Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

Carolyn Uche Okafor, Nnamdi Kanu’s Principal Secretary, has provided insight into a probable crisis among the pro-Biafra organization.

Okorafor bemoaned the fact that certain members of the group are more concerned with money than with Kanu’s freedom.

In a tweet, she charged members of the group to channel their energies towards the release of the IPOB leader.

Okorafor tweeted: “People are more concerned with money than the release of @MaziNnamdiKanu ! I’m taking serious notes. Please put your energy on @MaziNnamdiKanu release and nothing else!!!”

Kanu is currently detained by the Department of State Services, DSS, following an order of the Abuja Federal High Court.

The pro-Biafra agitator was arrested and repatriated from an undisclosed African country. The DSS failed to produce him in court during the last hearing, which made Justice Binta Nyako adjourn the matter until October.