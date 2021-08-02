Advertisement

A group of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), youths, PDP Youths

Congress, PDPYC, has described the treatment meted out to the Minister

of Niger Delta Affairs, Chief Godswill Akpabio, by the APC in Akwa

Ibom State, as the beginning of his reward for political harlotry and

betrayer of the PDP, a party that gave him everything politically.

On Saturday, angry protesters drawn from the faction loyal to Senator

Akpabio had protested at the All Progressives Congress, APC,

secretariat in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital, seeking the

cancellation of the ward congress exercise. They accused the National

Caretaker Secretary, Senator John Udoedehe, of “fraudulently

manipulating the lists to include only his loyalists as candidates for

the wards and chapter congresses.”

Reacting, the PDPYC said it was shameful that Senator Akpabio, who,

while in PDP, was a highly respected politician but today, is crying

over APC ward congress like a rat being pursued by a hungry cat.

Shameful!

Advertisement

In a statement issued in Abuja on Monday by the PDPYC Director of

Communications and Mobilization, Comrade Akpan Ibor, the youths said

more humiliation still awaits Akpabio in APC, unless he retraced his

steps back to PDP and apologise to the party members and supporters.

What happened to Senator Godswill Akpabio is the beginning of the

humiliation he will suffer in the APC. More will still come because by

2023, he won’t be able to field himself and any of his loyalists as

candidates in APC.

Imagine a Akpabio, having to organise protest and set born fire at APC

secretariat in Uyo over ward congress. Isn’t it shameful?

That is what you get when you engage yourself in political harlotry,

moving from your own political mansion to become a tenant in other

people’s political boys quarter.

If he had not decamped to APC out of political greed, Akpabio would

still have remained in the Senate as the Minority Leader, a position

that is more honourable than that of Minister of Niger Delta Affairs

that he is holding now.

As for us in the PDPYC, we don’t pity Akpabio and his likes. We only

hope that others will learn from the political misfortune that is

befalling him in APC.