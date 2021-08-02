A group of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), youths, PDP Youths
Congress, PDPYC, has described the treatment meted out to the Minister
of Niger Delta Affairs, Chief Godswill Akpabio, by the APC in Akwa
Ibom State, as the beginning of his reward for political harlotry and
betrayer of the PDP, a party that gave him everything politically.
On Saturday, angry protesters drawn from the faction loyal to Senator
Akpabio had protested at the All Progressives Congress, APC,
secretariat in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital, seeking the
cancellation of the ward congress exercise. They accused the National
Caretaker Secretary, Senator John Udoedehe, of “fraudulently
manipulating the lists to include only his loyalists as candidates for
the wards and chapter congresses.”
Reacting, the PDPYC said it was shameful that Senator Akpabio, who,
while in PDP, was a highly respected politician but today, is crying
over APC ward congress like a rat being pursued by a hungry cat.
Shameful!
In a statement issued in Abuja on Monday by the PDPYC Director of
Communications and Mobilization, Comrade Akpan Ibor, the youths said
more humiliation still awaits Akpabio in APC, unless he retraced his
steps back to PDP and apologise to the party members and supporters.
What happened to Senator Godswill Akpabio is the beginning of the
humiliation he will suffer in the APC. More will still come because by
2023, he won’t be able to field himself and any of his loyalists as
candidates in APC.
Imagine a Akpabio, having to organise protest and set born fire at APC
secretariat in Uyo over ward congress. Isn’t it shameful?
That is what you get when you engage yourself in political harlotry,
moving from your own political mansion to become a tenant in other
people’s political boys quarter.
If he had not decamped to APC out of political greed, Akpabio would
still have remained in the Senate as the Minority Leader, a position
that is more honourable than that of Minister of Niger Delta Affairs
that he is holding now.
As for us in the PDPYC, we don’t pity Akpabio and his likes. We only
hope that others will learn from the political misfortune that is
befalling him in APC.