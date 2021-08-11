Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has revealed that it was fine-tuning its strategies to take over the Anambra state government house in 2022 after it has won the forthcoming Nov. 6 governorship election.

Advertisement Who will win Anambra Guber Election? Soludo [APGA]

Ozigbo [PDP]

Andy Uba [APC]

Ifeanyi Uba [YPP] View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Chairman of the party in the state, Chief Basil Ejidike, said in Awka, the state capital on Wednesday that the party would not leave any stone unturned in its efforts to sweep the ruling All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) out of Agu Awka Government House.

Ejidike said APC would capitalise on its improved unity, the increased membership and other available resources at its disposal to effect what he called a political tsunami on Nov. 6.

He revealed that two of the three serving senators in the state would be joining the APC before the governorship election, just as a member of the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Joy Emordi, has done.

“I am beginning to wonder whether we still have any political key player in Anambra State that is not of APC stock. I am talking of today, not yesterday. The political key players in Anambra now belong to the APC.

“And if we have all these coming together under one political party, I do not see how a party will not make it this time around. Like I said, we were unable to achieve the required successes before now because of disunity.

“But now that that unity has been achieved, I bet you, you will see what will happen on November 6. That will be the beginning of a political tsunami in Anambra State,” Ejidike said.