All serving, former APC govs to join campaign team

By Favour Goodness

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has named Gov. Hope Uzodinma of Imo state as leader of the party’s campaign for Andy Uba in Anambra state.

A list of the members of campaign council showed a barrage of political juggernauts, including all serving ministers, current and former governors of the party, including senators and former senators.

The list which mentioned the names of the heavy weight politicians, including the AGF, Abubakar Malami however failed to name Dr Chris Ngige the minister of Labour and employment, who is also the leader of the party in the state and Dr George Moghalu, who was an aspirant of the party and the DG of NIWA.

Both party men have been consistent in opposing the emergence of Andy Uba as governor.

Ngige had disowned the process that led to the emergence of Andy Uba, to the point of rejecting any form of placation, including the nomination of his cousin, Barr Emeka Okafor as running mate to Uba.

Moghalu had in a way to express his grievance over what he described as brazen robbery on 26th June, which gave Uba the ticket of the party, challenged the process in court.

Recall that Governor Hope Uzodinma who is named the leader of the campaign team had in Anambra months before the commencement of party primaries announced that APC would take Anambra State in the coming election, using seen and unseen forces.

The PDP led by Ndubuisi Nwobu had chided him, saying that Anambra was not Imo where a governorship candidate who came fourth could be made the governor, through Supreme Court judgment.

Some political analysts already believe that APC is on its way to taking Anambra State by hook or crook, especially with Uzodinma who alluded to using seen and unseen forces, being named the governor.