The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Makurdi Zonal Office on Wednesday July 7, 2021 secured the conviction of one Amahian Omotese before Justice Abdu Dogo of the Federal High Court sitting in Makurdi, Benue State on a one-count charge bordering on failure to obtain proper identification and record of a customer on her Point of Sale (POS) before executing the customer’s electronic instruction to withdraw the aggregate sum of N300, 000 (Three Hundred Thousand Naira only).

The offence is contrary to Section 37(2) of Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Act, 2015 and punishable under the same Act.

The defendant pleaded ‘guilty’ when the charge was read to her. Prosecution counsel, M. Yusuf reviewed the facts of the case and urged the Court to convict her accordingly.

Justice Dogo convicted and sentenced Omotese to three months imprisonment with an option of N50, 000 fine.

In a related development, Justice Dogo also convicted and sentenced one Ishola Adegoke Yusuf, to three months imprisonment with an option of N50, 000 Naira fine, for fraudulently obtaining N200, 000 from one Johm Amuche through his ATM Card without the consent of the card holder.

He was also ordered to pay the sum of N200, 000 to the victim as restitution, while the balance of N529, 345.75, in his Zenith Bank Account Number 20389824 is forfeited to Federal Government, and to paid within 7 days of the judgment by the bank through the EFCC.

The Court also ordered Zenith Bank to close the account to forestall further used of the said account for criminal purposes.