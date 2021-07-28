Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

The Anambra State House of Assembly has warned the state governor, Willie Obiano, for conducting government business in his village, Aguleri.

The lawmakers restated that Awka remained the seat of power of the state .

Hon. Douglas Egbuna, representing Onitsha North 1, lamented that government business in the state was being operated as a private business.

He said, “It seems like the government seat has moved from Awka to Aguleri and Ogbunike because people from those areas get all the job and appointment opportunities.

“We have a duty as Lawmakers to carry out oversight functions and check the other arms of government, therefore, we must invite those involved in this illegality to explain what is going on,” Egbuna said.

The lawmakers called for the suspension of the recruitment exercise into the newly constructed state’s International Cargo Airport.

The house also faulted the recruitment methods into the state’s Ministry of Justice, describing the two exercises as illegal.

The House, in a resolution at plenary said the recruitment exercise did not follow due process.

The resolution followed a motion raised by Dr Timothy Ifedioranma, representing Njikoka I Constituency, under Matters of Urgent Public Importance.

Ifedioranma said the recruitment exercise was shrouded in secrecy and lopsidedness.

He said,”The alleged recruitment exercise did not follow due process and as a responsible House that speaks for the people, we cannot watch while things go wrong in the state.

“There is need to investigate why due process is not followed and why that is on, the exercise should be stopped until the proper thing is done.”

Supporting the motion, Lawrence Ezeudu, representing Dunukofia Constituency, said he heard from a reliable source that the employed persons were already undergoing training in the state.

“It is true that the state’s Ministries, Departments and Agencies are secretly recruiting without publishing vacancies.

“Such recruitment is supposed to be transparent and not lopsided, every constituency must benefit from the employment because that Airport is the pride of the state.

The lawmaker , representing Njikoka II Constituency, Dr Pete Ibida said the ongoing secret recruitment exercise was unacceptable.

Ibida said, “I think this House is being taken for granted, therefore, we need to address this matter with all seriousness because our constituents will begin to see us as tools rather than machinery of good governance.

“We should not tolerate any form of imbalance in the ongoing recruitment and we should not hesitate to suspend any recruitment exercise that is conducted in contravention with approved guidelines,” Ibida said.

Ruling, the Speaker of the House, Uche Okafor, said “Be it, therefore, resolved that the ongoing employment did not follow due process and that no state fund shall be spent to pay salaries of staff already employed or in the process of being employed in the state airport or ministry of justice.

“That the Commissioners for Works, Ministry of Justice and Chairman of the state Civil Service Commission be invited to appear before the House for further explanation.

“Also, the resolution of this House shall be needed to re-authorise employment in the cargo airport and ministry of justice after due process must have been complied with,” he said.