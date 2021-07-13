Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

Uchechi Okwu-Kanu, Wife of detained Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, reacted to the rearrest of her husband saying by the development she has lost contact with her husband since after the incident.

Advertisement Who will win Anambra Guber Election? Soludo [APGA]

Ozigbo [PDP]

Andy Uba [APC]

Ifeanyi Uba [YPP] View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Uchechi made the statement while speaking in an interview with a United Kingdom newspaper, The Sunday Times stressing that she’s afraid of her husband’s life.

“It’s hard for me to speak. I’m extremely devastated. He has been beaten and tortured and I am scared for his life.

“I was always worried about Nnamdi. When you’re asking for freedom from dictatorship, you are a target. But when I saw what happened in Belarus and how no one did anything, I knew nowhere was safe.

“The Nigerian government carrying out this rendition is a crime. We’re not even talking about independence” Uchechi told the newspaper.

It would be recalled that the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, had recently announced the ‘interception’ of Kanu at an unnamed African country.

Kanu, who is facing an 11-count charge of treason, treasonable felony, terrorism and illegal possession of firearms, among others, jumped bail in 2017 and left the country.

He was re-arraigned before a Federal High Court in Abuja on Tuesday and ordered to be remanded in the custody of the DSS, while the case was adjourned till July 26 and July 27.

The court had ordered the detention of the IPOB leader at the custody of the Department of State Services, DSS, pending the resumption of his trial on July 26.