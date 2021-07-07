Advertisement

His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Bauchi State, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed says members of the North East Governors’ Forum (NEGF) are determined to work with critical stakeholders for the advancement of the region.

Advertisement Who will win Anambra Guber Election? Soludo [APGA]

Ozigbo [PDP]

Andy Uba [APC]

Ifeanyi Uba [YPP] View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Governor Bala made this known during an interview with newsmen in Jalingo, Taraba State.

He said the forum has taken a bold step to overcome the challenges militating against the progress and development of the region through improvement in education, health and agricultural sectors.

The Bauchi Governor said the Forum appealed to the Federal Government to consider the region in the provision of physical infrastructure for socioeconomic development and ensure food security.

He added that the North East Governors will meet with President Muhammadu Buhari on the current status of the Mambilla Hydroelectric Power Project.