His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Bauchi State Senator Bala Abdulkadir today signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Nigerian Export-Import Bank.

Governor Bala said his administration is ever ready for business in order to open new frontiers to the state.

The governor welcomed the partnership between the two bodies, saying Bauchi State is blessed with commercial commodities.

Governor Bala assured the bank that targeted beneficiaries would be benefit from the arrangement.

He thanked members of his cabinet who contributed immensely to the realization of the agreement.

On his part, the Chief Executive Officer of the Bank, Malam Abba Bello said with the signing of the MoU, the state government will access not less than One Billion Naira for financing of non oil export.

The CEO added that the Bank has set up State Export Development Fund to assist state governments for economic recovery.