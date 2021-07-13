Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

Nnewi Security Outfit in Anambra state popularly known as Central Vigilante Service has raised an alarm over the activities of some influential people sabotaging its efforts of ensuring a secured and crime-free in the town.

Chief Maduks Atuenyi, President-General Of Nzuko-Ora Nnewi, who is also a trained security expert and doubles as the Chief Security Officer of the town, said that although his team is closing on all gaps to rid Nnewi of criminal elements, some privileged men in the town are frustrating their efforts.

According to him, the security outfit which was on patrol recently arrested over 70 criminals and handed them over to the police.

He expressed dissatisfaction that the next day, some people of influence in the town began calling him to release the criminals.

Atuenyi warned that any influential person in the town who attempts to use the backdoor to sabotage their efforts will be strongly resisted.

Recalls that the security outfit has done some good jobs, including the arrest of a woman who had made huge money in trafficking children in the community.

He further advised Nnewi resident especially parents to advise their children against taking the popular hard drug called “MKPURU MMIRI” which is deadly and have destroyed the lives of many youths.

It will be recalled that a few months ago, in response to the security challenges that seemed to have overwhelmed the conventional security agencies, the Nnewi community empowered the rebranded vigilantes who were recently trained.

Through donations from Nnewi sons and daughters, they were equipped with security equipment including seven rugged security vans procured from Innoson Motors (IVM) for mobility, other items, including arrangements made for their welfare.