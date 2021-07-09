Advertisement



…. nsbc office in shamble



If for the first time you find yourself at the Nasarawa State Boundary Commission office,the atmosphere there would shock your imagination especially when go from one office to another.

Everything including the main structure and furnitures are obsolete marred with the smell of bats faeces,cracking walls, terminate and leaking roof while the few toilets are also in total despair due to old age.

The few workers at the Commission takes advantage of the abundant toilets at the State Secretariat Mosque built by Governor Umaru Tanko Al-Makura then.

It was gathered that the structure was amongst the oldest building inherited from the then Plateau State,a peep to the office of the Chairman is an eyesore, from the collection of seats.

The office is lacking of sophisticated facilities like television,satellite and air-conditioner that would make the office more palatable for the occupants,to worsen the situation the Commission is having only six staff.

Feelers the State Governor needed to provide enough security operatives to the Commission to carryout their onerous task effectively and efficiently.

A stitch on time saves nine with the quantum of crisis emanating from land dispute and intrusion of people from their State and other States sharing boundaries with Nasarawa State,this was as a result of clear cut boundary demarcation between the Federal Capital Tefrritory,Abuja,Benue, Plateau,Kogi and Taraba State.

Out of the neighboring States,Benue, Nasarawa border is one of crisis stricken border due to the lush green and fertility of the land have been experiencing farmers herders skimishes,the crisis prone border towns are Doma,Awe,Keana.

Doma is sharing boundaries with Benue,Awe with Benue and Taraba State while Keana shared border with Guma Local Government of Benue State,Awe border with Nasarawa State has been described as a porous zone for the proliferation of sophisticated weapons by bandits identified and arrested by the military in 2020 along Tunga Community in Awe Local Government of Nasarawa State.

The recent killings of fourteen cows at the forest of Awam Community in Keana Local Government during an airstrike by a helicopter identified to be a property of Nigeria Airforce leaving behind casualties of cows and the mass exodus of Tiv from Awam and Kuduku is a bad signal to the agrarian State especially at this rainy season when farmers are busy tilling the soil.

This is the right time for the Nasarawa State Governor, Engineer Abdullahi Sule to commence modalities for boundary adjustment as land dispute constitute sixty percent of the crisis experienced between Benue and Nasarawa which are purely rift over land.

Engineer Abdullahi Sule should not hesitate to settle the unabated impasse that have crippled and still crippling socio-economic activities of the sister states,the Crux of the matter is either augment between farmers or herders,farmers rift.

Clear Cut demarcation would saves the last alternative to end the prolonged skimishes that have consume lives and valuables over the years.

The paramount ruler of Doma,The Andoma of Doma,His Royal Highness,Alhaji.Ahmadu Aliyu Ogah deserves an acolyte for calling on Governor’s of the two States to set up State Boundary Commission as well to swing into action by doing the needful,the traditional ruler gave the advised during an extraordinary Security meeting held at Yelwata Community of Benue State in 2020.

The State Chairman of the Commission when contacted commended Governor Abdullahi Sule for approving substantial amount for the renovation and equipping of the entire building.

A competent source from Giza town confided that people from the palace and few other stakeholders are aware of the operation of Nigeria Airforce,It was gathered that no farmer from Giza went to farm on the instruction of one the palace chambaline.

A Fulani leader,Ardo Lawal expressed shock over the way and manner cows were killed in the middle of the bush without any sign of destruction of farm produce.

He explained that over forty cows were killed,over one hundred sustained degree of injuries while over three hundred were missing,he disclosed this during an interview at Awam forest,few kilometers away from Nasarawa,Benue border.

Our reporter who was amongst security operatives,the Director Personnel Management,representative of the palace,Ardo Lawal and other Fulani leaders from Giza discovered that fourteen cows were killed.

Pictures speaks louder than report.