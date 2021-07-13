Advertisement

From Ahmad SAKA, Bauchi

Bauchi State Governor Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed has said that his administration has saved the sum of N500 million from the ongoing staff verification in the state as part of his renewed efforts to address the problem of ghost workers in the state,

Governor Mohammed stated this on Tuesday while flagging off the distribution of empowerment items at Ganjuwa local government area of Bauchi State.

He said the ghost workers’ syndrome has affected the state negatively as it has crippled government programmes in the state and the money going to individual pockets.

“The money will be used to employed new civil servants to replace those who have either retired, more attention will be paid to adequate staffing of the health sector of the state.

“Paucity of funds is our major problem as we are striving to provide effective service delivery for the development of the state. We met a dilapidated state, the economy was bad, nothing was working but we are doing our best to get things back in order,” Mohammed said.

The Governor assured the people of Bauchi State that his administration will continue to serve them by providing the best possible infrastructure for the development of the state and its people.

Governor Mohammed canvassed for the support of the people of the state come 2023 general elections, saying that people of the state should vote for the government in order to complete all the good projects and programs it started.

The Governor assured the people that the next two years of his administration will concentrate on uplifting the infrastructure base of the state which he said for now is left 50 years behind.