By Favour Goodness

An Igbo Sociocultural group, Ndigbo United People’s Assembly (NUPA) has called on the former People’s Democratic Party (PDP) guber aspirant, Dr Godwin Maduks to get a suitable political party and contest for Nov. 6 election in the state.

Prince Bartho Igwedibia, National Leader of the group made the call in Awka on Tuesday rising from a strategic meeting.

He said they wanted Maduka to run because of his good track records, especially the great development to his community, Umuchukwu, in Orumba South LGA of the state.

He noted that Maduka will replicate same in Anambra, if elected governor.

“Our choice of Godwin Maduka was because of his track records. One, Maduka is qualified academically to lead Anambra as governor.

“Secondly, he singlehandedly turned his community into a city of sort. He singlehandedly built court complex and quarters for judges, police station, world research centre, civic centre, among many other public facilities.

“He also built over 200 houses for poor people in the state. He is the person that built St. Jude Pro-Cathedral, Immaculate Conception Church and Trinity Hospital, all in Umuchukwu, his home town.

“All these he did using his personal fund. It is our belief that Maduka is not seeking governorship position for monitory gain. His objective is to reposition the state by addressing infrastructural decay.

“NUPA beamed its search light on all the candidates gunning for the November 6 governorship election in Anambra, and agree that Maduka will do well in the socioeconomic development of the state,” he said.

Igwedibia said Maduka as next governor of the state would be a big access for the progress of the state.