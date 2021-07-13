Advertisement

Kano state government has expressed its readiness to rehabilitate 72 no. of ventilated improved pit-laterine toilets (VIP ) built at some markets by state government across the 44 local government areas of the state .

The state commissioner Ministry For Rural And Community Development Dr Musa Iliyasu Kwankwaso announced this while addressing the custodians of the toilets in his office.

Dr Musa Iliyasu Kwankwaso said that the rehabilitation of the toilets follows the state government commitments of ensuring a clean and healthy environment across the state.

He said that the move was also part of the state government’s commitments to provide job opportunities among people inorder to enable them become self – reliant

The Commissioner lamented on the poor condition of some of the toilets visited by the ministry’s team as a result of negligence by some custodians to take a proper care of the toilets.

To this development , Dr Musa Iliyasu Kwankwaso reiterated government’s intention to intervene in order to turn them to normal use.

In their sperate remarks the pamanent secretary of the ministry Alh Salisu Muhammad Gabasawa and director integrated Rural Development, Dr Ismail Bello commended governor Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje for his concern to revive the ventilated improved pit-laterine toilets for people’s benefits.