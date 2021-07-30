Advertisement



By Favour Goodness



Court of Appeal, Kano on Friday granted the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and embattled National Chiarman Ozonkpu Victor Oye leave to appeal against the bizarre and infamous Jigawa Judgment of June 30.



The Special Panel of the Court of Appeal Kano began by first dismissing the Preliminary Objection of Garba Aliyu, argued by D.D. Dodo SAN.



The Court held that the preliminary Objection is misconceived and therefore dismissed it.

Having dismissed the Objection, the Court of Appeal went ahead to consider the merit of the application for leave to appeal, filed by APGA and its APGA National Chairman, Ọzọnkpu Victor Oye.



In a well considered Ruling, the Court of Appeal Kano granted APGA and Oye, the requisite leave to appeal against the Jigawa judgment.



The Court of Appeal Kano made the following specific five points orders including, leave to appeal is granted APGA and Oye to appeal against the Jigawa judgment and accelerated hearing of the appeal granted.



Others are the appellants have 24 hours to file and serve their appellants brief of argument, the respondents have 3 days only to respond to the appellants briefs and weekends are included in the computation of the above days as stipulated.



Meanwhile, the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Barr Tex Okechukwu has warned against fake Kano Appeal court judgement making the rounds on the internet.



The party said the news is fake and enjoins it’s members to disregard the news.



He urged APGA faithfuls to disregard the rumour trending on the social media that the Appeal court in Kano has ruled in favor of APGA, Soludo’s name to be announced by INEC and Oye Victor as the National Chairman.



“The news is fake and intended by mischief makers and our detractors to mesmerize APGA faithfuls because that is not the matter before the Appeal court in Kano.



“Take note that the matter before the Appeal court in Kano is whether APGA and the National Chairman Sir Victor Ike Oye would be granted the leave to appeal against the Jigawa High court judgement,” Okechukwu said.