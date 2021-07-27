Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

The lead legal counsel to Nnamdi Kanu, Barrister Ifeanyi Ejiofor has revealed that he has secured appointment to visit the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB.

At the resumed trial on July 26, operatives of the Department of State Security Service, DSS failed to produce Mr. Kanu at the court sighting logistics as their reason for the failure.

Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court subsequently ordered the DSS to grant the necessary people access to him.

Ejiofor hinted that in line with the subsisting order of the court for DSS to allow Kanu’s legal team and relatives access to him, he will be visiting the embattled IPOB leader on Thursday, 29th July, 2021.

“Given the fact that Our Client- Mazi Nnamdi Kanu was not produced in court yesterday, and serious safety concerns being entertained by all and sundry, and more especially in keeping in line with the subsisting Court Order made yesterday- 26th Day of July, 2021 that directed for specific visiting hours and Days for Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, may I respectfully put the World and millions of our supporters, on notice, that I will personally be visiting Our Client- Mazi Nnamdi Kanu on THURSDAY (Next Tomorrow) being 29th Day of July 2021.

“I will keep the World updated on the outcome of the Visit, steps have been taken to notify the DSS of this impending Visit.

“I will advise you all to stay glued to your clock, on the above mentioned Date. The information available at our disposal for now, has not suggested any danger to his life, but I SHALL say it to you exactly the way it is, upon the conclusion of the Visit,” he tweeted.