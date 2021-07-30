Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

One of the governorship candidates of the People’s Democratic Party PDP, Mr Valentine Ozigbo, has picked Lady Azuka Enemuo as his Deputy

Advertisement Who will win Anambra Guber Election? Soludo [APGA]

Ozigbo [PDP]

Andy Uba [APC]

Ifeanyi Uba [YPP] View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

The woman was former governor Peter Obi’s Commissioner for local government until they left office

The PDP candidate, who introduced Enemuo to the stakeholders yesterday, said, he picked her to tap from her experience

Ozigbo, who is a Catholic, picked Enemuo, an Anglican and a great mobilizer.

It was during the reconciliation meeting with the stakeholders of the party at Oma Event center in Awka.

Though, many leaders of the party did not attend, but the former governor, Mr Peter Obi and Senator Ben Ndi Obi were present

Ozigbo told them that there was work to do by the party before the November 6 election, adding that the litigations from some members were distracting PDP

Enemuo, did not speak much, rather, thanked Ozigbo and the party leaders for finding her worthy for such exalted position, adding “I will never disappoint you and our party.