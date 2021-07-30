Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

Former governor of Anambra state and vice presidential candidate on platform of People Democratic Party PDP in 2019 election, Mr. Peter Obi has begged all aggrieved governorship aspirants to join hands with the party candidate Mr. valentine Ozigbo to win the November 6 election.

Advertisement Who will win Anambra Guber Election? Soludo [APGA]

Ozigbo [PDP]

Andy Uba [APC]

Ifeanyi Uba [YPP] View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Obi who spoke at the PDP stakeholders reconciliation meeting in Awka Anambra state capital on Thursday said that Ozigbo emergency was divine and that there was nothing anybody can do about it , than to support him .

According to him, the primary election was over and the party has gotten a candidate in the person of Valentine Ozigbo.

“Ozigbo candidature is divine and ordained by God for the position and nothing we can do other than to supporting him” he said .

He also appealed to every party members and aggrieved former aspirants to concerned themselves on winning the governorship election than any other things.

” I am begging and appealing to everybody that contested against our candidate to come together and rally around him.

Iam appealling to all of you,I am knelling down and begging you to come together and support Ozigbo for the party to get to the government house Awka.

Primary election has come and gone , it is time to come together as a family to win the governorship election which is most important.

God in His infinite mercy has chosen Valentine ozigbo and I think He did not make mistake in choosing him and i believe that he is the best candidate for PDP ” he said.

The former governor also assured his support to Ozigbo, saying that he will be committed to project anytime and anyplace.