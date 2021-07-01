Advertisement

￼By Favour Goodness

A middle-aged man died while another sustained serious injury in a fatal multiple crash in the popular Upper Iweka area of Onitsha,Anambra state.

The crash, which occurred on Tuesday evening, involved two Mercedes trucks and Mitsubishi L300 bus with 15 persons on board.

Advertisement

It was gathered that the accident was caused by over speeding and loss of control.

Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Adeoye Irelewuyi, who confirmed the incident, said the body of the deceased had been deposited at the morgue after being confirmed dead by the doctor.

While condoling with the deceased family and praying for accelerated recovery of the injured, Irelewuyi advised motorist to desist from speeding as they consider other road users while driving.

He said, “A multiple road traffic crash happened on 27th July, 2021 at about 1425hrs by TRACAS Upper Iweka.

“The crash was between unidentified driver of a Mercedes Truck 911 with registration number NEN336YX and unidentified driver of Mercedes 911 Tipper with registration number ACA171XU another unidentified driver of a Mitsubishi L300 Bus with registration number GDD 547ZP.

“Fifteen persons were involved in the crash comprising 10 Male adults 5 female adults. 1 male adult and I female adult sustained varying degrees of injury and were taken to undisclosed hospital by a good Samaritan.

“While a yet to be identified male adult was taken to Toronto hospital by FRSC rescue team from Upper Iweka Outpost, and he was confirmed dead by the doctor on duty and his body deposited at the Morgue

