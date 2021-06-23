Breaking News: Soludo wins APGA primary election by landslide, See Breakdown Of Results

By
247ureports
-
By Favour Goodness

Former Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Professor Charles Chukwuma Soludo has emerged the winner of the primary election of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA in Anambra State.

The economist won the other 3 aspirants by pooling a total of 740 votes.

Coming a distant 2nd is Ezenwankwo Christopher, who garnered 41 votes; Okolo Damien Christopher came third with 7 votes while Chief Ibeh ThankGod, came fourth with paltry 4 votes.

Announcing the result, the retuning officer, Deacon Dr. Sampson Segun Olarenwo said that a total of 812 delegates are supposed to participate in the election, 795 were accredited and 792 voted.

Olanrewaju declared Soludo winner after scoring the highest number of valid votes.

In his acceptance speech, Soludo thanked the Governor of Anambra State, Chief Willie Obiano, electoral panel and the INEC team for the good job.

He thanked the delegates for the support and accepted their nomination to fly the party’s flag in the November 6th Guber Election

Below are the results from 21 LGA of the state:

APGA GUBER PRIMARY VOTE COUNT 
1. AGUATA:
    Soludo:  44 votes
    Ezenwankwo: 2votes
2. ANAMBRA EAST:
    Soludo: 40 votes
3. ANAMBRA WEST:
    Soludo: 25votes
    Ezenwankwo: 1vote
4. ANAOCHA:
    Soludo: 40votes
    Ezenwankwo: 4votes
    Ibe: 1vote
    Okolo: 1vote
5. AWKA NORTH:
    Soludo: 29votes
    Ezenwankwo: 4votes
6. AWKA SOUTH:
    Soludo: 46votes
    Ezenwankwo: 2votes
7. AYAMELUM:
    Soludo: 29votes
    Ezenwankwo: 1vote
8. DUNUKOFIA:
     Soludo: 32votes
     Ezenwankwo:1vote
     Ibe: 1vote
9. EKWUSIGO:
     Soludo: 29votes 
10. IDEMMILI NORTH:
       Soludo: 30votes
       Ezenwankwo:1vote
11. IDEMMILI SOUTH:
       Soludo: 29votes
       Ezenwankwo:1vote
12. IHIALA:
       Soludo: 45votes
        Ezenwankwo: 2votes 
13.  NJIKOKA:
        Soludo: 41votes
        Ibe: 1vote 
        Ezenwankwo: 2votes 
  14.NNEWI NORTH:
        Soludo: 19votes
        Ezenwankwo: 1vote 
        Okolo: 5votes
   15. NNEWI SOUTH:
          Soludo: 45votes
          Ezenwankwo:2votes 
   16. OGBARU: 
          Soludo: 38votes
   17. ONITSHA NORTH:
          Soludo: 35votes
    18. ONITSHA SOUTH:
           Soludo: 40 votes
           Ezenwankwo: 2votes 
     19. ORUMBA NORTH:
            Soludo: 38votes
            Ezenwankwo: 4votes 
            Ibe: 1vote 
     20:  ORUMBA SOUTH:
             Soludo: 37votes
             Ezenwankwo: 5votes 
     21. OYI:
            Soludo: 30votes 
            Ezenwankwo: 5votes 
            Okolo: 1vote 

Meanwhile, Ezenwankwo rejects election, said delegates list doctored in a hotel. To seek redress

