By Favour Goodness

Former Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Professor Charles Chukwuma Soludo has emerged the winner of the primary election of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA in Anambra State.

The economist won the other 3 aspirants by pooling a total of 740 votes.

Coming a distant 2nd is Ezenwankwo Christopher, who garnered 41 votes; Okolo Damien Christopher came third with 7 votes while Chief Ibeh ThankGod, came fourth with paltry 4 votes.

Announcing the result, the retuning officer, Deacon Dr. Sampson Segun Olarenwo said that a total of 812 delegates are supposed to participate in the election, 795 were accredited and 792 voted.

Olanrewaju declared Soludo winner after scoring the highest number of valid votes.

In his acceptance speech, Soludo thanked the Governor of Anambra State, Chief Willie Obiano, electoral panel and the INEC team for the good job.

He thanked the delegates for the support and accepted their nomination to fly the party’s flag in the November 6th Guber Election

Below are the results from 21 LGA of the state:

APGA GUBER PRIMARY VOTE COUNT

1. AGUATA:

Soludo: 44 votes

Ezenwankwo: 2votes

2. ANAMBRA EAST:

Soludo: 40 votes

3. ANAMBRA WEST:

Soludo: 25votes

Ezenwankwo: 1vote

4. ANAOCHA:

Soludo: 40votes

Ezenwankwo: 4votes

Ibe: 1vote

Okolo: 1vote

5. AWKA NORTH:

Soludo: 29votes

Ezenwankwo: 4votes

6. AWKA SOUTH:

Soludo: 46votes

Ezenwankwo: 2votes

7. AYAMELUM:

Soludo: 29votes

Ezenwankwo: 1vote

8. DUNUKOFIA:

Soludo: 32votes

Ezenwankwo:1vote

Ibe: 1vote

9. EKWUSIGO:

Soludo: 29votes

10. IDEMMILI NORTH:

Soludo: 30votes

Ezenwankwo:1vote

11. IDEMMILI SOUTH:

Soludo: 29votes

Ezenwankwo:1vote

12. IHIALA:

Soludo: 45votes

Ezenwankwo: 2votes

13. NJIKOKA:

Soludo: 41votes

Ibe: 1vote

Ezenwankwo: 2votes

14.NNEWI NORTH:

Soludo: 19votes

Ezenwankwo: 1vote

Okolo: 5votes

15. NNEWI SOUTH:

Soludo: 45votes

Ezenwankwo:2votes

16. OGBARU:

Soludo: 38votes

17. ONITSHA NORTH:

Soludo: 35votes

18. ONITSHA SOUTH:

Soludo: 40 votes

Ezenwankwo: 2votes

19. ORUMBA NORTH:

Soludo: 38votes

Ezenwankwo: 4votes

Ibe: 1vote

20: ORUMBA SOUTH:

Soludo: 37votes

Ezenwankwo: 5votes

21. OYI:

Soludo: 30votes

Ezenwankwo: 5votes

Okolo: 1vote

Meanwhile, Ezenwankwo rejects election, said delegates list doctored in a hotel. To seek redress