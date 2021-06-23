By Favour Goodness
Former Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Professor Charles Chukwuma Soludo has emerged the winner of the primary election of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA in Anambra State.
The economist won the other 3 aspirants by pooling a total of 740 votes.
Coming a distant 2nd is Ezenwankwo Christopher, who garnered 41 votes; Okolo Damien Christopher came third with 7 votes while Chief Ibeh ThankGod, came fourth with paltry 4 votes.
Announcing the result, the retuning officer, Deacon Dr. Sampson Segun Olarenwo said that a total of 812 delegates are supposed to participate in the election, 795 were accredited and 792 voted.
Olanrewaju declared Soludo winner after scoring the highest number of valid votes.
In his acceptance speech, Soludo thanked the Governor of Anambra State, Chief Willie Obiano, electoral panel and the INEC team for the good job.
He thanked the delegates for the support and accepted their nomination to fly the party’s flag in the November 6th Guber Election
Below are the results from 21 LGA of the state:
APGA GUBER PRIMARY VOTE COUNT
1. AGUATA:
Soludo: 44 votes
Ezenwankwo: 2votes
2. ANAMBRA EAST:
Soludo: 40 votes
3. ANAMBRA WEST:
Soludo: 25votes
Ezenwankwo: 1vote
4. ANAOCHA:
Soludo: 40votes
Ezenwankwo: 4votes
Ibe: 1vote
Okolo: 1vote
5. AWKA NORTH:
Soludo: 29votes
Ezenwankwo: 4votes
6. AWKA SOUTH:
Soludo: 46votes
Ezenwankwo: 2votes
7. AYAMELUM:
Soludo: 29votes
Ezenwankwo: 1vote
8. DUNUKOFIA:
Soludo: 32votes
Ezenwankwo:1vote
Ibe: 1vote
9. EKWUSIGO:
Soludo: 29votes
10. IDEMMILI NORTH:
Soludo: 30votes
Ezenwankwo:1vote
11. IDEMMILI SOUTH:
Soludo: 29votes
Ezenwankwo:1vote
12. IHIALA:
Soludo: 45votes
Ezenwankwo: 2votes
13. NJIKOKA:
Soludo: 41votes
Ibe: 1vote
Ezenwankwo: 2votes
14.NNEWI NORTH:
Soludo: 19votes
Ezenwankwo: 1vote
Okolo: 5votes
15. NNEWI SOUTH:
Soludo: 45votes
Ezenwankwo:2votes
16. OGBARU:
Soludo: 38votes
17. ONITSHA NORTH:
Soludo: 35votes
18. ONITSHA SOUTH:
Soludo: 40 votes
Ezenwankwo: 2votes
19. ORUMBA NORTH:
Soludo: 38votes
Ezenwankwo: 4votes
Ibe: 1vote
20: ORUMBA SOUTH:
Soludo: 37votes
Ezenwankwo: 5votes
21. OYI:
Soludo: 30votes
Ezenwankwo: 5votes
Okolo: 1vote
–
Meanwhile, Ezenwankwo rejects election, said delegates list doctored in a hotel. To seek redress