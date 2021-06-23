Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), Gov. Mai Mala Buni has approved the appointment of the Governor of Ogun state, Dapo Abiodun as the Chairman of the Primary Election Committee for the Anambra State Governorship Election.

A statement signed by Sen. John James Akpanudoedehe, National Secretary Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee of APC on Wednesday said

the Primary Election is scheduled for Saturday, June 26th, 2021.

Members of the Commitee are as follows:

H.E. Dapo Abiodun – Chairman H.E. (Barr.) Uba Maigari Ahmadu Rt. (Hon.) Goodluck Opiah Cathleen Oby Nwofor Alhaji Shitu Muhammed Barr. Sylvester Imohanobe Sen. John Enoh – Secretary

“In this capacity, the seven-member committee is expected to conduct the Primary Election to elect the Party’s Candidate for the Governorship Election for Anambra State in line with the provisions of our Party’s Constitution and Guidelines for the nomination of Candidates,” he said.