Enugu State Police Command on Sunday said it has arrested happy trigger police inspector who shot and killed five people and injured four others at Enugu lotto office.



It was gathered that the Police Inspector attached to Special Protection Unit (SPU) Base 9, Umuahia, Abia State, who was not provoked had started shooting sporadically pointing his guns at residents who came to the Lotto Office to play games on Sunday morning.

He was said to have gun down five young men dead on the spot while leaving four persons with gunshot injuries.

But a statement by the Command’s spokesman Daniel Ndukwe, titled “shooting incident at Golf Estate Enugu: CP Aliyu orders thorough investigation to unravel the circumstances surrounding the incident”, said the incident occurred on Sunday morning.

The statement partly read, “The Enugu State Commissioner of Police, CP Mohammed Ndatsu Aliyu, psc, has ordered the Deputy Commissioner of Police in-charge of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (State CIID), to carry out thorough investigation to unravel the circumstances surrounding the shooting incident that occurred today, 20/06/2021 at about 0930hrs in the Golf Estate area of Enugu, involving a Police Inspector attached to Special Protection Unit (SPU) Base 9, Umuahia, Abia State and said to be on duty at RC Lotto Company located in the Estate.

“He has been arrested and taken into custody pending the conclusion of investigation.

“The Commissioner, who made the order after visiting the hospital where four (4) of the persons said to have sustained gunshot injuries are receiving treatment and five (5) others whose injuries were critical, have been confirmed dead by doctors on duty and deposited in the mortuary for autopsy; also ordered the swift conclusion of the investigation to aid further necessary actions by the Police.”

Ndukwe said that the Commissioner had while sympathizing the victims families, urged residents, friends of the deceased persons to remain calm and cooperate with the Command in the ongoing investigation.

He quoted the Commissioner to have called on eye witnesses at the scene of the incident to volunteer useful information that would aid in thorough and swift conclusion of the investigation to ensure that justice prevails.

Meanwhile, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State had visited the victims at ESUT Teaching Hospital Parklane, Enugu, where they are receiving treatment.

A statement by the Governor’s special assistant on media, Mr Louis Amoke, said the Governor had expressed shock over the dastardly act, while empathised with the victims and wished them quick recovery. He also condoled with families of the deceased.

He said the governor also announced that his administration will pay all the medical expenses and deposited some money with the hospital to ensure that all that is required to treat the patients will be provided.