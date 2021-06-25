Advertisement

A sociopolitical organisation, Kogi Progressive Youths Forum (KPYF), has berated an activist, Austin Okhai, for his uncomplimentary remarks against a former Aviation minister, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode.

Recall that as part of activities marking the birthday of Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State over the weekend, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode had commended the Governor for his many strides in the State especially in the area of security, saying that despite the insecurity ravaging most parts of Northern and North Central Nigeria, Bello has been able to keep Kogi safe from the activities of bandits, kidnappers and terrorists.

However, Austin Okhai, a member of the opposition party in Kogi State, attacked Fani-Kayode for making the remarks.

In their own reaction, the Kogi Progressive Youths Forum through a press statement signed by Abdul Ibrahim and Japhet Ozigi, President and Secretary General respectively, and made available to newsmen Wednesday evening, they berated Austin Okhai for his diatribe which they described as “unnecessary, unprovoked and the product of malicious bitterness against a Governor whose achievements are undisputable”.

“Okhai is only playing politics of bitterness. His uncomplimentary remarks against Chief Femi Fani-Kayode are vague and lacking in substance. He went on a long journey of name calling which we find absolutely unnecessary, unprovoked and the product of malicious bitterness against a Governor whose achievements are undisputable.

“Worse still, he couldn’t even dispute the facts of the matter as laid out by FFK to the extent that Kogi State has remained unassailable by bandits, kidnappers and terrorists under Governor Yahaya Bello despite their regular attacks in other states both far and near.

“That Okhai’s diatribe is devoid of any alternative facts speaks to the truth FFK highlighted.

“While we agree that Kogi State is not yet an Eldorado, it remains one of the safest states in the country, and many people from other troubled states will be very happy to relocate to Bello’s Kogi if given the opportunity.

“We therefore urge Okhai and his ilk who, unlike FFK, like to play opposition politics with bitterness, to cash in on the peaceful atmosphere in Kogi and return home to their people and contribute their own quota, that is if they have any, to the continued development of our dear State, rather than futilely attempt to plant seeds of discord from afar”, the statement concluded.