The Federal Roads Maintenance Agency, FERMA, with the mission and mandate to ensure that Nigerians enjoy a smooth and safe drive on the roads across the country wish to bring to your notice of resumption of maintenance works along Nnamdi Azikiwe Expressway otherwise known as Kaduna Western Bye-Pass.

The Nnamdi Azikiwe Expressway, which is a 24kilometres stretch, carries a large volume of traffic including articulated trucks plying the route from the Federal Capital Territory Abuja to several other states in the North Western part of the country. The large volume and vehicular traffic overstretched the road, leading to critical failures at several sections locations. Until recently, the entire stretch was in a very bad condition with several critical failed sections, deep potholes and cracks of various sizes.

Consequently, road users and communities along the road experienced untold hardship, which resulted to the overwhelming public outcry. In response to this public demand, the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency FERMA awarded two contracts for the general repairs and maintenance of the road.

The first contract was awarded to HIKAM ENGINEERING LTD and has been executed between January and March this year. At the end of this contract, all the critical failures and deep/shallow potholes between 0 and 15 kilometres (i.e. Mando to Bakin Ruwa on both bounds, were eliminated. This section was made pothole-free and the motorists were given smooth ride.

The second contract was awarded to BEANTOWN NIGERIA LTD, commenced in April and is currently ongoing. This is to cover the remaining part of the road that could not be covered by the former contract. The objective is to get the road rid of potholes and other failures by the end of July this year.

While FERMA is working hard to provide a safe and good riding surface to the motorists, Kaduna Office is aware of the inconveniences caused by the current maintenance operations along this road. Our office has taken all the necessary measures to minimize the impact of our works to the public. We have put in place adequate safety measures to prevent accidents before and during this exercise. However, our goal of achieving accidents free exercise, cannot be achieved without the support of the members of the public. We, therefore, implore the motorists and pedestrians to please observe traffic rules and obey caution and diversionary signs put in place by our teams at various locations during our maintenance activities. We wish to use this medium to appeal for patience and understanding from the public during this maintenance exercise. The inconvenience though regrettable is unavoidable if safer, smooth and better quality roads are to be provided to the public.

While thanking you for your understanding and patience, FERMA craves your continued support to serve you better.

Signed.

Dr. Atiku Abubakar Sadiq

The Chief Federal Roads Maintenance Engineer

Kaduna Field Office,

Kaduna