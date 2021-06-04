Advertisement

Kano state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Sama’ila Dikko has sent a crack team of policemen in search of unidentified gunmen who struck at Kore Town, Dambatta Local Government Area of Kano state, kidnapping an Igbo businessman identified as Emmanuel Eze.

The incident which occurred at about 10:30pm Thursday sent panic into the town as residents ran helter-skelter for safety.

247ureports.com gathered that a young man sustained bullet wounds on the ear during the operation.

According to eyewitness account, the bandits who arrived the town in large numbers at about 10:30 p.m on Thursday shot sporadically before whisking away their victim.

The bandits are yet to contact the family of the victim for ransom even as police are currently combing the area to fish them out and rescue the victim.

The Kano Police Command Public Relations Officer, DSP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa told journalists on Friday that the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Sama’ila Dikko has already despatched a team of Police men to comb the area in search of the bandits, as well as rescuing the kidnapped business man.

According to him, “bandits kidnapped Emmanuel Eze in his Provision Store at Kore in Danbatta Local Government Area. Teams of Policemen mobilized for possible rescue and arrest of culprits.”

247ureports.com reports that Kano state Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje recently visited security formation headquarters in Abuja, raising serious concern that bandits are gradually infiltrating Kano forests.