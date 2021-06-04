Advertisement

Ndigbo has been called upon to remain calm and approach their non- appointment into key positions by the President Muhammadu Buhari led All Progressives Congres (APC) Federal Government with diplomacy.

Ndigbo Unity Forum (NUF) which made the call asked Ndigbo to be more diplomatic in their demands and approaches even use the period of denial of appointments to go inward , reorganise and reinvent themselves for greater political and political development, instead of constant lamentation and attack on President Buhari.

In the statement signed by the Presidency of the group, Dede Uzor A. Uzor, who said, inspite of flurry of attack on the President, Ohaneze Ndigbo, Igbo political, economic and opinion leaders should deploy diplomacy, instead of frequent complaints, saying that criticism sometimes can be counter-productive.

Advertisement

Buhari during his swearing in hinted of giving those who gave him 95 percent support and nothing to those who gave him five percent support during the election, a policy he has strictly and publicly implemented against Ndigbo since he assumed office.

This has led Ndigbo to be critical of Buhari, hoping that he should be a sensitive and listening leader.

There was expectation that with the death of General Attahiru, an Igboman would be named the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) .

But hopes were dashed when Presidency bye passed the most senior Army officer said to be an Igbo and Regular Course 35 and 36, comprising of about 20 Generals to appoint Gen. Yahaya of Regular Course 37 as the new Chief of Army Staff.

However, the forum challenged Ndigbo not to lose hope in the ability of Nigeria to rise above the current travails to ensure justice, equity and fairness to all constituent groups in the country particularly Ndigbo.

They appealed to the President to recognise Ndigbo as critical stakeholders in the country by ensuring their due is given them in his administration to avoid harsh judgment of history.

They maintained that appointing Ndigbo into key offices will stablise the polity and fast rack socio- economic development of the country because Igboman represents Unity and love inview of their unifying policy which spread all the nooks and cranny of this country with their investment policy which scattered all over the country. Dede Uzor cautioned.