*Family denies making such demand*



By Favour Goodness



A 34-year- old widow, Mrs Chioma Asomugha from Ubahuekem in Ihiala area of Anambra state, who recently raised alarm that the busband family were forcing her to drink her husband corpse bathwater to prove her Innocence before he could be buried has received the state government intervention.



The trending story last week drew wide condemnation across online and offline audience following the alleged wicked practice which has been abolished in Igbo land following the advent of Christianity.

Anambra State Commissioner for Social Welfare Women and Children Affairs, Lady Ndidi Mezue, and her Information and Public Enlightenment counterpart, Hon C Don Adinuba, has paid an intervenetion visit to the widow.



While suing for peace, after listening to both parties, Lady Mezue pleaded with the family to find a place in their hearts to forgive each other.



She pleaded that whatever that led to such outdated practice being mentioned no matter the circumstances should be settled amicably.



Denying the incident, an elder brother to the deceased, Mr Friday Asomugha, explained that they did not subject, neither did they mandate their late brother’s widow to indulge in any archaic practice.



He further narrated how the statement was made out of anger by one of their relatives, this according to him was when the widow returned home for burial of her husband without her four children, leading to angry outburst and hot exchanges.



In a remorseful mode, some elders in the community, including the President General of Ezike Chima peoples assemble Ihiala, Mr Pius Nwabuikwu and Mr Ossy Agums collaborated the story.



They reiterated that the burial went ahead successfully without any hitches or archaic practice and in full participation of the widow.



Addressing the deceased kinsmen, Hon Adinuba who incidentally is from the community, pleaded with both parties to desist from any act capable of soiling the hard won good image of the community and Anambra State.

He urged them to make peace in order to attract prosperity to the family and the community at large.

Mezue later presented food items and beverages to the widow, a mother of four.