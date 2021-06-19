Advertisement

Embattled National Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, Chief Victor Oye, has said despite the contrived crisis within the party, APGA remains the party to beat in the November 6th Anambra State Governorship Election.

He said this in an interview in Abuja, on Friday. Oye explained that his purported sack by some individuals parading themselves as the National Executive Committee of the party, was a threat to Nigeria’s democracy.

Oye said, “Since 2006 when APGA came to power in Anambra, it has continued to deliver on its election promises year in year out. Peter Obi came in then, and performed superlatively, Willie Obiano has come now and he is doing better, all to the glory of God and the betterment of the people of Anambra State.”

According to him, a comprehensive amendment to the Electoral Act was required to forestall a repeat of the illegality which wanted to be passed off as a NEC meeting of his party.

The APGA chairman said, “Go to INEC to ascertain who is the rightful National Chairman of the party. It is not a contention, I and my executives were elected on the 31st of May, 2019, through a nationally recognized convention, witnessed by INEC and since 2019, we have been doing our businesses without any let of hindrance, but every four years people come up to cause confusion in the party.

“But it is not peculiar to APGA, it is in every political party, but it is like, that of APGA, is becoming very notorious and this is one thing that we have to stop.

“What happened, if not properly handled, can give room to more serious national embarrassment. People can now be emboldened to go on air, once you can pay a fee. Then you can go on air and announce whatever you like, then the social media will spread it, you know the thing spreads in seconds. Now, what I believe could be done is to make the situation and the conditions tighter and stricter.”

Recall, a faction of the party, announced the indefinite suspension of Oye and six other party chieftains and the appointment of Chief Jude Okeke, as acting National Chairman of the party.

However, Oye and his team were seen in their various offices at the APGA National Secretariat and their names are still on the party website as well as that of the Independent National Electoral Commission.