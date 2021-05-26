Advertisement



By CHUKS EKE

Anambra State Government has called on Market Leaders in the state-owned markets to obtain Certificates of Occupancy (C of O) for their shops in various markets to ensure valid proof of ownership for traders.

Commissioner for Trade and Commerce, Charles Uchenna Okafor who gave the charge during a meeting with stakeholders and market leaders yesterday in Awka, said the decision was reached as a result of several complaints received from Local Government authorities.

Represented by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Mr Samuel Ike Chinedu, Okafor disclosed that state government through the Ministry of Trade and Commerce would issue C Of Os only to only traders who have obtained their allocation papers from the LGs

In the complaints, it was noted that some traders violate protocols by refusing to acquire allocation papers for markets located within the domain of their LGs.

The commissioner explained that a Website would be created to capture and store all data pertaining to traders, who had secured their C of O: their names, shop numbers contained that could be accessed by these traders from any part of the World.

Mr Edwin Muozom, a market leader from Nnewi zone noted that some persons in his market sold a particular shop for more than five times, stressing that the certificate would end strife among traders with regards to ownership.

The Chairman, Bridge Head Market Onitsha, Mr Sunday Obinze suggested that the information should simply be conveyed without any application of force.

Reacting on the timing, the leader of Idemili of Anambra State Markets Amalgamated Trades Association, ASMATA, Anthony Onwueteaka insisted that the cost of registration was high and should not be raised in this election period.

The Special Assistant to the Governor on Trade and Commerce, Mr Albert Ibekwe said the concept was beneficial because traders could offer their C of O as collateral for bank loans.

Ibekwe added that in case of death of the owner, the certificates could easily be transferred to the deceased’s next of kin.