Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano state has expressed confidence in the ability of the Federal Government to complete and commission the Ajaokuta, Kaduna Kano (AKK) Gas Pipeline Project, believing that the project will create huge economic impact in the state.

“I was personally elated when Mr. President announced approval for implementation of the project. With sustained gas supply to Kano, all our dead industries will be revived and more jobs will be created”, he maintained.

The governor made the remark on Tuesday, in Kano when he received the Managing Director, Gas Aggregation Company Nigeria Ltd., Mr. Lekan Ogunleye, who visited him in Kano.

President Muhammadu Buhari in June, 2020 flagged off the $2.8 billion 614 kilometer pipeline project, with capacity to transport 2.2 billion cubic feet of gas daily, is expected to enhance domestic natural gas utilization for the country’s economic development.

“With industrial clusters at Bompai, Sharada, Challawa 1 and 2, Tokarawa and Tamburawa, the gas project would fast track industrialization in Kano, which is currently Nigeria’s most populous state”, Governor Ganduje stated.

He said the state is presently the market for states in Northern Nigeria, Chad, Cameroon and Niger republic, expressing optimism that the project would conveniently consolidate the state’s position as Nigeria’s historic commercial nerve center.

“I am also happy that this project will be augmented by recently approved Ibadan-Kano-Maradi and the Kano–Dutse rail line project as well as the reconstruction of Kano-Kaduna-Abuja road, which is in progress. These projects mean a lot for our people”, the governor enthused.

Dr. Ganduje said his administration had set up a local committee to coordinate with stakeholders on hitch-free implementation of the project, in view of its importance.

The Managing Director, Gas Aggregation Nigeria Ltd., Mr. Lekan Ogunleye remarked that the visit was to present to the governor, the plan for the proposed gas sector stakeholders forum, to be hosted by Kano at the end July, 2021, as well as to give update on the progress of the AKK Project so far.

Pointing out that the proposed forum will be structured in such a way that every stakeholder would be carried along, the Managing Director praised Kano state government for being the only state with a multifunctional committee comprising government and private sector representatives, to assist in the project delivery.