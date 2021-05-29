Advertisement

By Umar Akilu Majeri Dutse

Jigawa state Pilgrims Welfare Board says it has received over 2 Billion Naira as deposit from 1,350 intending Pilgrims for 2021 Hajj exercise in the state.

The Executive Secretary of the Board Alhaji Sani Alhassan Muhammad disclosed this while speaking at the presentation of computers and other electronic gadgets to zonal officer of the board.

Alhaji Sani Alhassan Muhammad further explained that the board had received the deposit of N1.5 million from each Intending Pilgrim in the state.

He pointed out that, as soon as National Hajj Commission of Nigeria NAHCON announced the 2021 Hajj fare they would communicate to the intending pilgrims.

Alhaji Sani Alhassan however explained that, the state Pilgrims Welfare board purchased and distributed computers, printers, camera and other required electronic gadgets to zonal offices in the state as part of its determination to shift to digital operation.

He said the digital operation will enhance accuracy effectiveness , prudence .and simplify the operation to meet up with Saudi Arabia operational standard.

Also Speaking, the chairman of the board Alhaji Isah Musa Miga assured the intending Pilgrims that Governor Badaru Abubakar will give all necessary moral and financial support to ensure better welfare for the pilgrim and hitch Free hajj exercise.

Miga added that, the materials given to the zonal officers will enhance and boost the capability of the staff.

In an interview with our correspondent the Director operation, Alhaji Sani Ahmed Labbo commended the state government and the board for providing the staff with the working materials