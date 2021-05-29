Advertisement

Following the ongoing campaign by the Federal Road Safety Corps targeted at ridding Nigerian roads of rickety vehicles, the Corps has hit harder on non-compliant motorists and successfully impounded a total 2697 vehicles across the Nation since the campaign began on 1st March, 2021.

The breakdown was issued in a statement by Bisi Kazeem, the Corps Public Education Officer, at the national headquarters of the Commission in Abuja on Wednesday.

According to him, Zone RS 1 Kaduna, comprising of Kaduna, Kano, katsina and Jigawa Sector Commands recorded the highest number of arrest with 665 impoundments, RS 4 Jos comprising of Benue, bauchi, Nasarawa and plateau State followed suit with a total of 560 arrests, as Zone RS 3 Yola recorded 443. While Zone RS 6 Portharcourt impounded 246 vehicles, RS 7 Abuja had 192 arrests, RS2 Lagos Zonal Command comprising of Lagos and Ogun Sector Commands recorded 167 arrests. Others are;Zone RS8 Ilorin 57, Zone RS 12 Bauchi 124, Osogbo 89, Benin 86, Ilorin 57 and Sokoto 38. The least arrests were recorded in RS 9 Enugu.

He recalled that the Corps Marshal had earlier issued the directive on 1 March, 2021 while decrying the common sight of poorly maintained vehicles on the nation’s highways which often break down and result in obstructions of traffic flow.

Adding that the Corps Marshal enjoins motorists to ensure regular maintenance of their vehicles in view of inherent traffic hazards associated with abandoned broken down vehicles especially at night.

Accordingly, Kazeem still reemphasised the health, safety and economic benefits of regular vehicle maintenance, stating that if drivers and vehicle owners will adhere to constant maintenance of their vehicles, safety of lives and properties will be enhanced and the statutory role of the Corps summarised in making the over 204,000 km road network in Nigeria safe for all users.

Kazeem also warned violators to stay off the road, stating that severe punishment awaits anyone apprehended in the act, including impoundment of the vehicle, payment of fines and compulsory road safety education.

The public is therefore called to assist the Corps by reporting any rickety vehicle sighted on the road to the spokesperson through the FRSC Toll Free numbers 122 or tune into the National Traffic Radio 107.1FM to report same or any other contravention seen on the road.