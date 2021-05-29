Advertisement

Musiliu Akinsanya aka Oluomo today disrupted the APC primary election at Ewutuntun Ward in Oshodi – Isolo Local Government when he entered into the venue of the election in his white Toyota Hiace Hummer Bus with registration number *LSD 01 GG* in company of armed mobile policemen and thugs.

Musiliu Akinsanya aka Oluomo is not a member of APC from Ewutuntun Ward. As he entered into the premises, he went straight to the polling booth area as lawful voters were dispersed and some of them ran out of the premises for safety, he whispered to the ears of electoral officers after which he dropped a huge amount of money for his men on ground who were shouting Kendu, Kendu!

Kendu is the nickname of one of the Aspirant; Kehinde Oloyede Almaroof whom Oluomo is violently supporting and flagrantly violating the rules and guidelines of the electoral processes across all the wards in Oshodi.

Lawful voters are of the opinion that Musiliu Akinsanya aka Oluomo has no right to be in their ward during the election not to talk of whispering to the ears of electoral officer or sharing money at the venue, they condemned in totality, the disruption of the peaceful exercise by MC Oluomo and described him as an intruder.

It would be recalled that many party members in Oshodi have expressed apprehension towards the ongoing exercise saying Musiliu Akinsanya aka Oluomo who is supporting Kehinde Oloyede Almaroof aka Kendu is known for violence at all times