From Umar Akilu Majeri, Dutse

The (APC) under Kazaure local government in jigawa state has announced the immediate suspension of member representing Kazaure Federal constituency, Muhammad Gudaji Danbaffa for six months for alleged misconduct and disrespectful to the state governor Alhaji Muhammed Badaru Abubakar.

In the suspension letter signed by the local government chairman, of the party, Honourable Hassan Lawan declared that the lawmaker was suspended by his Kazaure Yamma ward and endorsed by the local government chapter of the party.

According to the letter, the suspension is with immediate effect while stating that a seven man committee was set-up to investigate the allegations levelled against the house of representatives member and report its recommendation to the party within ten days.

The committee is headed by Mukarrabu Hamza Dandi with Sunusi Lawan Kazaure to serve as the Secretary while other members of the committee include, Mansir Tafida, Yusuf Maitakalma, Yusuf Bala Gizo, Abdullahi Garba and Sani Yahaya Abba.

Gudaji was accused of criticising the state governor Alhaji Muhammed Badaru Abubakar of subverting the people’s choices of aspirants of local government chairmen and councillors with unpopular ones, the action which he said is a betrayal of trust against the APC.

Mr Gudaji made the accusations on his Facebook wall while calling on the president Alhaji Muhammadu Buhari and the leadership of the national headquarters of the APC to intervene against the “underground betrayal” being orchestrated by the state governor to trade-off the party to bidders.

He accused the party for not allowing the rightful candidates to emerge through either primaries or consensus that the APC agrees on at the recently concluded Gwaram Federal constituency by elections which he likened with the Zanfara situation where the opposition People’s Democratic party (PDP) may likely challenged at the court.

In a swift reaction, the Kazaure local government council chairman and the leadership of the APC in the emirate has expressed dismay over the utterances by the suspended member.

In a statement issued by the APC in Kazaure and obtained by the media it described Muhammad Gudaji as a run away politician who visits his constituency only on personal interest.

The party also explained that it was disheartening that the same lawmaker was among the elders who screened and endorsed a consensus candidate for the chairmanship ahead of the forthcoming local council elections only for him to turn around to criticize the process.

On his part, the chairman of Kazaure local Government council, Jamilu Zaki described the lawmaker`s statement that APC did not conduct primary election as unfortunate.

He said the legislator was not happy because his sponsored aspirant failed to secure the chairmanship ticket for the election.