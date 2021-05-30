Advertisement

From Ahmad SAKA, Bauchi

North East Youths Coalition for Developmebt have called for the Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello to stand fand contest for the 2023 presidential election.

The coalition consistd of groups of youths from the six states of the region that included Adamawa, Bauchi, Borno, Gombe, Taraba and Yobe State.

This is coming on the heel of other national groups and organisations asking him to consider the office.

Chairman of the coalition Alhaji Salihu Magaji made call when he led members of the groups to address a press conference in Bauchi,

Magaji said Governor Yahaya is youth energetic focus and charismatic leader that believe in uniting the country for sustainable development.

He said the Governor as a charismatic leader has a vision of adressing all socio economic and political challenges facing the country in order to have peace ,Unity and stability of Nigetia.

He commended the Governor, fir his foresight and patriotism and explained that its high time for youth to lead this country.

Magaji said when you look at the people eying for the seat “no sitting politician took such drastic initiative, rather they were all bent on overheating the polity along myopic and tribal sentiments that could lead to loss of lives and property through hatred utterances and inciting statements that instigates violence and hatred speeches that could divides the country apart. ”

He said Their declaration of support for Gov. Bello is not a mere aggrandizement,” but taken to encourage the young Governor to sustain the tempo in order to keep Nigeria as one which he has demonstrated so far. The young and energetic Governor has shown that there is hope and integrity in the young people in Nigeria’s political terrain to move the nation forward. Governor Yahaya Bello is setting the space and leading the forefront of the next political atmosphere come 2023.We will all queue behind him and join forces with him to retire these old brigades who have held this country to ransom.”

“The leadership of the Arewa youths coalition who are agitating for the overall development of the region has commended the leadership style of Governor Yahaya Bello for his tireless efforts for coming out to address national issues to end nepotism, colonialism, power drunk and old method of holding future of our great Nigerian youths to ransom”.

“ I recalled when there was dispute between readers in the north and south which led to the blockage of food to south,We are indeed impressed with Governor Bello’s bold step and peace initiative to stabilize our co-existence as people from different nationalities within 24 hours. It seems to be a miracle, in fact, God raised him to be the nation’s Savior from it’s different challenges.

“The wading in of Governor Yahaya Bello in the imbroglio that would cause a sour taste in our mouths as a nation would have been devastating and catastrophic if not Gov Yahaya Bello for his brave sensitive approach, which brought understanding between youths in northern part of the country and their counterpart in southern part of the country, for the timely intervention of Gov Yahaya Bello who Initiated the dialogue process to bridge the grievances of the northern foodstuffs traders and the cattle traders in the south and engage both parties to shield their sword for the peace and unity of the nation”

“We do not hesitate to support Governor Bello’s peace initiative and we are ready to partner with him to foster peace, equity, justice, unity, love and fairness for our country. His (Bello) action was never expected to settle the dust the food blockade protest would have cost the peace of the country and overall economy in the midst of second wave of COVID-19 pandemic.

“We saw the situation of food blockade embarked upon by northern traders to the south, and it was really degenerating within the days it lasted. This was not a good sign for the unity of the country”.

“We were also concerned on the untold hardship this action caused in the lives of Nigerians. Particularly those in the south, and not until Governor Bello took it upon himself to broker peace as he successfully convinced those who went on the protest. We are highly elated and delighted to show our heartfelt gratitude on the amazing and selfless service you are rendering to Nigerians from the North to South, East to West, geopolitical zone.The vision you have for Nigeria is clearly seen on your aim of uniting this country and for all Nigerians to have a sense of belonging, and we have seen this act of statesmanship in your moves to stabilize Nigeria as you have just done in this foodstuffs traders blockage saga and the good governance of peace and security and bridge building wish you have brought to Kogi State within this period of you being the Governor of the State”.