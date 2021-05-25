Advertisement

Bandits on Tuesday, attacked Iwollo Police Station in Ezeagu Local Government Area of Enugu State, killed four, injured some and burnt vehicles.



The gunmen also burnt the armoury, made away with weapons and released prisoners in the police cell.



Enugu state governor, Rt. Hon(Dr) Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi who was represented by the Deputy governor, Hon (Mrs) Cecilia Ezeilo visited the scene to access the damages an condole with the police and families of the deceased.

She was a companied by the local government chairman, Hon. Chukwu Ani, member representing Ezeagu in the Enugu state House of Assembly, Hon China Obieze, the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Ugwuanyi among others.

A resident of Iwollo who lives a stone throw to the police station, and chose to be anonymous said the bandits arrived at about 1:00am and started shooting sporadically at different directions.

“It was around 1;00am when I heard sounds of gunshots from different directions on our area. I live very close to the police station. They shot the guns for more than two hours.

“When the shooting stopped we went to the scene and discovered that four policemen were killed. One of them, Effiong, the Investigation police officer(IPO), a station officer who was a friend to all was killed.Igwe, Sunny and one other policeman from Olo.



Some policemen were injured and taken to hospital while some escaped unhurt.

Recall that armed bandits recently attacked and burnt some police stations in Anambra, Imo, Ebonyi and some see states in some parts of the country, killing policemen, carting away weapons and releasing people in cells.



The state Police Public Relations Officer Daniel Ndukwe, has confirmed the attack in statement, adding that a manhunt had been launched against the hoodlums.