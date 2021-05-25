Advertisement

Afikpo North LGA in Ebonyi State of the south east Nigeria woke up today’s morning [Tuesday] with the blast of a suicide bomber who was killed by his own bomb as he approached the Amizo Amambra primary school.

According to information made available to 247ureports.com, the would-be suicide bomber was part of a contingent of bandits that have been suspected to be operating within the Ebonyi State environs.

The incident has left the security agents in Ebonyi State and the Umahi administration at a lose for words. The state security and the state publicity personnel declined commenting on the incident.

But a source within the police told our correspondent that the suicide bomber was one of theirs. That the suicide bomber was a police officer. “Yes, though the police are taking responsibility that the deceased was their personnel. It is still a fluke, police is playing a second game“.

The source continued that “Its a riddle. I think somebody is looking for alibi“.

