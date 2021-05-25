Advertisement

Faced with dwindling monthly federal allocations, Abia State Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, has ordered the State Internally Generated Revenue Council to grow the revenue base of the state to N3.5 billion.

The Governor disclosed that the minimum amount of internally generated revenue required to run the state monthly is between N2.5billion to N3.5billion and tasked the IGR council to hit the target. ,

Ikpeazu, however, commended the IGR council for growing the state IGR from N500 million to N1.5 billion, monthly.

He further directed all Ministries, Department Agencies (MDAs)and Local Government Areas(LGAs) in the state to comply with Abia State Revenue Laws and the Abia State Internal Revenue Service, ABIRS, directives in order to achieve the much needed revenue for the development of the state.

Ikpeazu who gave the charge when he met with members of the State IGR Council, chaired by the Deputy Governor, Sir Ude Oko Chukwu, to express his concerns towards the current economic downturn in the country as it affects the State’s economy.

He lamented that a significant drop in Federal Accounts Allocations Committee, (FAAC), disbursements is being expected in the coming months and commended all stakeholders for their efforts in growing and sustaining the State’s revenue from N500million to the current sum of N1.5billion monthly.

He said, “The minimum amount of internally generated revenue required to run the state monthly is between N2.5billion to N3.5billion. In order to attain this threshold, the need for government to be innovative, efficient, and proactive towards IGR growth cannot be overemphasized. The IGR Council should improve revenue collection administration in the state. They should also implement the planned innovations that will lead to the realization of the N3billion targeted monthly revenue.”

The Governor warned that he will sanction MDAs hiding revenue sources in the state and mandated the State’s IRS to report all non-compliant MDAs by the end of May, including MDAs that refuse to accept an ABIRS desk officer at their Ministries, stressing that any personnel involved would be redeployed without delay.

Ikpeazu further directed the MDAs to ensure compliance to the set standards of the ABIRS as provided by the Law, a condition pre-requisite for any appointment to leadership roles in any MDA in the State.

The Governor reiterated his commitment to the attainment of the State’s IGR target for the continued growth and development of the state and welfare of the citizens.