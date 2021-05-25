Advertisement

Following the burning of INEC office in Ibeagwa Aka, the headquarters of Igboeze South Local Government Area of Enugu State on Sunday night by arsonists, a leading socio-political group in the state, Enugu Youth Coalition has accused desperate politicians of sponsoring attacks on critical national assets in order to make the state ungovernable.

In a statement released to journalists in Enugu by the national coordinator of the group, Dr. Edwin Obune, the group said it will not allow desperate politicians to achieve their aim of creating anarchy in the state in furtherance of their pre-determined and selfish political objectives.

The group wondered why political actors across the state often keep quite each time the state came under attack without condemning acts of vandalism in the Coal City.

We have said it before and we will continue to say it, that power belongs to God and only Him determines destiny.

Therefore, we are going to compile and publish lists of these desperate politicians identified by our tactical squards and intelligence gathering team in various part of the state as sponsors of the various attacks on our critical national assets in the Coal City.

Their aim to make the state ungovernable will surely be defeated and no matter the scheming, Enugu State is firmly established in the Hands of God!

SIGNED

Dr. Edwin Obune,National Coordinator,Enugu Youth Coalition