The World Head and Caliph of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community, His Holiness, Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad has strongly condemned the cruelties being perpetrated upon the Palestinian people by Israel.

Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad said:

“The (Israeli) police are using tear gas and bullets and now airstrikes have started. They say they are targeting their enemies and militants but in reality, horrific and unjust cruelties are taking place and innocent civilians are being attacked.”

Calling on the Muslim world to show a united front, Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad said:

“Muslim world is divided and there is a complete lack of unity amongst the Muslim nations. Certainly, in this instance, the Muslim countries have failed to show the reaction they ought to have. They have given weak statements, whereas if they had all come together and given a united statement it would have had far greater impact and carried much more weight.”

Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad further said:

“May He [Allah the Almighty] also give sense to the Israelis that they may refrain and withdraw from their injustices. Further, may Allah guide the Palestinians who are suffering from a lack of leadership if there is any injustice from their side – though in reality, this is not the case. If they (the Palestinians) are using sticks they are being subjected to heavy missiles and sophisticated weaponry… There is no comparison in terms of the force being used by both sides.”

Condemning the lack of international reaction, particularly from the American Leadership, Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad said:

“Though they claim to be very just, the American State Department has issued no statement on the [initial] killing of nine children and expressed no sympathy. Now the number [of children killed] has since increased.”

During his sermon, which was broadcast internationally, Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad called on Ahmadi Muslims around the world to pray for the Palestinians and said:

“We must therefore pray for the Palestinians. May Allah the Almighty better their situation and create the means for their freedom and may they continue to hold on to their rightful places and land that were allotted to them in the initial treaty.”