The Commissioner of Police,

State Police Headquarters,

Awka.

Dear Sir,

IN THE MATTER OF THE GREVIOUS ASSAULT, ATTEMPTED MURDER, AND THREAT TO LIFE OF HENRY OKWUDILI ONONUJU BY INSPECTOR BENSON KINGSLEY, A.K.A. ABLE KING

REQUEST FOR TRANSFER OF THE CASE FILE FROM B DIVISION, AWKA TO THE SCID FOR DISCREET AND UNBIASED INVESTIGATION

We have been briefed by Citizen Henry Okwudili Ononuju, an undergraduate of the Department of Pure and Industrial Chemistry, Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK), Awka, residing off campus at Chimex Lodge, near Excellent Lodge, Commissioners Quarters, Ifite Awka on whose behalf we bring this petition to your esteemed office respecting the savage assault, attempted murder and threat to life perpetrated against him by one police officer, Inspector Benson Kingsley, a.k.a, able king, the graphic details of which are too chilly to rehash in full.

We are instructed that on the 8th day of April, 2021, Inspector Benson Kingsley, without provocation, set upon with menace and, with intent to murder, viciously attacked Citizen Henry Ononuju with a machete, where he was sitting at the Chimex Lodge aforesaid, the impact of which chopped off his right outer ear and also left a deep cut in the left palm of his hand in the wake of the premeditated assault. Attached and marked ANNEXURE A1, A2, A3, are photograph pictures evidencing the murderous assault.

Inspector Benson practically aimed at Citizen Ononuju’s head to smash on that fateful day, the near miss of which was, indeed, a miracle. It took the combined effort of many students, who predominantly occupy the Lodge (a 2-storey building), to resuscitate Citizen Ononuju, who literally passed out, following the brutal assault. Ononuju’s Infinix Spark 2 mobile phone was made away with by Inspector Benson together with a phone energizer (power bank) borrowed by Citizen Ononuju from a fellow student named Ebuka.

We are informed that Citizen Henry Ononuju was targeted for such barbaric episode aforesaid by Inspector Benson, who also resides at the said Chimex Lodge with students, following Citizen Ononuju’s stance and objections to sundry sordid acts allegedly perpetrated by Inspector Benson in cahoots with suspected cultists at the Lodge.

Sequel to the above, Citizen Ononuju proceeded to B Division of your command, Awka to report the matter. However, on sighting Onunuju at the police premises, Inspector Benson rushed into the station and hurriedly levelled a spurious allegation of assault against Citizen Ononuju, ostensibly to turn him into a suspect, for which he was arrested at the premises of the Division and detained thereat for over Seven (7) consecutive days! and refused bail.

We are appalled that in spite of the order of the DPO B Division, CSP Sani Ahmed, on Inspector Benson to return Citizen Ononuju’s Infinix Spark 2 mobile phone and phone energizer (power bank) aforesaid to him, following investigation of Inspector Benson’s allegation against Citizen Ononuju, which was found to be false, concocted and lacking in merit, Inspector Benson has adamantly refused to comply with the order till date, boasting that he would never return the items to Ononuju and nothing will happen.

It is instructive to state that Inspector Benson’s penchant for unbridled violence is, indeed, legion, and has equally acquired notoriety for indulgence in, and perpetration of, sundry reprehensible acts highly unbecoming of a police officer both at the students Lodge and police stations.

We had petitioned your immediate predecessor against Inspector Benson Kingsley over similar vicious attack and violence meted against his superior, ASP Godfrey Onyeatu, attached to B Division of your command, which led to his hospitalization, vide a petition dated April 19, 2021, a copy of which is attached for your perusal.

Such characters as Inspector Benson Kingsley, we dare say, are most unfit to be called police officers and constitute a heavy dent to the image of the Nigeria Police Force, which the hierarchy of the police, especially the Inspector General of Police, labour daily to preserve, and deserve summary dismissal from the Nigeria Police Force.

We are informed that Inspector Benson Kingsley has been transferred from B Division, Awka to Achalla police station.

It is imperative to state that investigation of Citizen Henry Ononuju’s cross complaints against Inspector Benson at the B Division were allegedly refused by your men. Citizen Ononuju will for the rest of his life live with an impaired ear, following his murderous attack by Inspector Benson.

It is against the backdrop of the above that we pray you to order for the transfer of the case file from B Division to the State Criminal Investigation Department for discreet, thorough and unbiased investigation of Citizen Henry Okwudili Ononuju’s complaints against Inspector Benson Kingsley with the view of meting out appropriate punishment to Inspector Benson to serve as deterrent to others.

Nothing short of Inspector Benson Kingsley’s outright dismissal from the Nigeria Police Force will suffice.

While we count on your expedited action on the above, please accept our best wishes of success in your new posting as the helmsman of Anambra state police command.

Signed:

Dede Uzor A. Uzor

Executive Director, HURIDE

Signed:

Comrade Unah Zacheaus Oledi

Campaign and Publicity Secretary, HURIDE